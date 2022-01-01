Off Vine
Come in and enjoy!
6263 Leland Way
Location
6263 Leland Way
Hollywood CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
EDEN
Come in and enjoy!
Intelligentsia Coffee
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.
Mother Wolf
Chef Evan Funke’s homage to the Eternal City and the culinary heritage of La Cucina Romana, finds its home inside Hollywood’s historic Citizen News Building
St. Felix
Tale Away and enjoy!