Go
Island Bar & Grill image

Island Bar & Grill

Open today 7:00 AM - 6:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2660 S Maryland Pkwy

Las Vegas, NV 89169

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 6:59 am

Location

2660 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas NV 89169

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Red Dwarf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Player 1 Bar Vegas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miz Lola's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arts District Kitchen

No reviews yet

We are a scratch kitchen located inside Able Baker Brewing Company offering scratch made, burgers, sandwiches, fries, and tacos!

Island Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston