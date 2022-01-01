Go
Officer's Club

94 Rampart Way

Popular Items

Warm New England Cheddar Biscuits$8.00
Painted with herbed butter.
Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceburg lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, pecan smoked bacon & bleu cheese dressing.
Southern Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$24.00
Country chicken gravy, honey mustard & BBQ ranch dipping sauces, crispy shoestring fries & your choice of officers kale salad or southern creamed corn
Charcoal Grilled Heirloom Artichokes$15.00
Garlic brown butter, mustard seed remoulade, lemon, sea salt.
Side Biscuit (Copy)$1.50
Half Pound Slow Roasted Prime Rib French Dip$22.00
Caramelized Vidalia onions, salty jus, horseradish cream, crispy shoestring fries.
French Onion Soup$8.00
Pinot Noir, rustic crouton, burnt Gruyere cheese.
Alaskan Cod Sandwich$18.00
Location

94 Rampart Way

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

