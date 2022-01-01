Officina Cafe
Chef Nicholas Stefanelli brings Officina Cafe to the heart of the Washington D.C.’s bustling downtown neighborhood as he debuts the second outpost of his Wharf flagship at Carr Properties’ office building, The Hub. Tasked with re-inventing the ‘typical’ office experience, Stefanelli brings Michelin-starred, chef-driven cuisine to building tenants, employees, residents, and visiting guests.
1615 L Street NW
1615 L Street NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
