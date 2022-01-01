Go
Toast

Officine Buona Forchetta

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

2865 Sims Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (1670 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2865 Sims Road

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bottlecraft / Mess Hall Liberty Public Market

No reviews yet

San Diego’s consummate beer expert, Brian Jensen launched his third outpost of his famed Bottlecraft boutique beer shop and tasting room here at Liberty Public Market. Enjoy our tasting bar that stars 24 rotating craft beers on draft and 500 bottles of the best and hard-to-find local, domestic and international craft beer.

Go Go Amigo

No reviews yet

Go Go Amigo is a staycation in Liberty Station. Our South-of-the-border inspired restaurant and bar is bright, colorful and fun—perfect for dinner or drinks with friends! Enjoy plates that celebrate classic Mexican fare and distinctive fusion items. The drink menu is largely tequila-inspired and margarita-focused, with specialty cocktails such as the Prickly Pear Slushy and the Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita. Snuggle up by the fire pit (with a drink in hand, of course) and make some memories with us at Go Go Amigo!

Solare Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Weapon Ramen LPM

No reviews yet

RAMEN, CHIRASHI & ACTIVE LISTENING BAR
ENERGY
SHARPENS
ENERGY

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston