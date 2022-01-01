Go
Toast

Offshore Ale Co

Martha's Vineyard's only Brewpub. Located at 30 Kennebec Avenue in Oak Bluffs. We feature nine Island brewed beers, wood fired pizza, burgers, fresh seafood and more. We also offer growlers and 4 packs togo.

30 Kennebec Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Ravioli$11.55
Fried three-cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara
Buffalo Cauliflower$11.55
Buttermilk fried cauliflower, served with a side of hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Cheese Pizza$19.10
Wings$14.70
Served with Celery Sticks, Carrots, and Blue Cheese Dressing
Chicken Tenders$13.65
Crispy tenders served with hand-cut fries and a side of tangy BBQ Sauce
Fish and Chips$22.66
Flaky, fresh cod dipped in our Amber Ale Batter then fried golden. Served with Hand-cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
Truffle Fries$10.50
Hand-Cut fries drizzled with truffle oil then shaken with parmesan cheese and salt
Potato Pizza$22.66
Mashed potatoes, bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, and scallions with a side of sour cream
Pub Salad$14.18
Boston Lettuce, Endive, Pears, Candied Walnuts, Crumbled Bleu Cheese with a Shallot Vinaigrette Dressing
Smash Burger$15.45
Fresh ground beef "Smashed" on our flat-top, then topped with American cheese, thousand island dressing, pickles, tomatoes, red onion, and lettuce on brioche. Served with potato chips
See full menu

Location

30 Kennebec Ave

Oak Bluffs MA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sweet Life

No reviews yet

Currently takeout only. We look forward to serving you.

Dos Mas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mo's Lunch

No reviews yet

Good Food at the PA Club
Open 11am-8pm
Tuesday-Saturday

THE BARN

No reviews yet

Open for lunch & dinner most days of the week. Online ordering for dinner starts at 5pm. You can't place a dinner order before that time. Text us with any questions: 508-696-9800

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston