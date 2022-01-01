Offshore Ale Co
Martha's Vineyard's only Brewpub. Located at 30 Kennebec Avenue in Oak Bluffs. We feature nine Island brewed beers, wood fired pizza, burgers, fresh seafood and more. We also offer growlers and 4 packs togo.
30 Kennebec Ave
Popular Items
Location
30 Kennebec Ave
Oak Bluffs MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
