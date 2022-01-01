Go
Offshore Rooftop & Bar

Offshore is a bright and airy rooftop bar open year-round at the East end of Navy Pier. With collapsable floor to ceiling windows you get sweeping views of Lake Michigan and Chicago’s city skyline. Our globally inspired menu features items from coast to coast that include light to substantial fares.
21 years of age and older after 9pm daily.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1000 East Grand Ave • $$$

Avg 3.9 (2219 reviews)

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating

1000 East Grand Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
