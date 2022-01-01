Offshore Rooftop & Bar
Offshore is a bright and airy rooftop bar open year-round at the East end of Navy Pier. With collapsable floor to ceiling windows you get sweeping views of Lake Michigan and Chicago’s city skyline. Our globally inspired menu features items from coast to coast that include light to substantial fares.
21 years of age and older after 9pm daily.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
1000 East Grand Ave • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1000 East Grand Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
