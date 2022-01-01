Go
Off the Grid

Outdoor riverside seating or take away! Unique gift market open inside.

SMOOTHIES

11692 Lee Highway • $$$

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Curry$14.50
Delicate Thai peanut sauce with veggies, jasmine rice and your choice of tofu, chicken or shrimp
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Whiffletree Farm roasted chicken breast on toasted ciabatta roll. Enjoy it topped with coleslaw or lettuce, tomato, provolone & mayo.
Toasted Bagel$4.75
House made everything bagel, toasted. Choice of butter, cream cheese or peanut butter.
Iced Coffee$3.00
Pulled Pork$11.00
Whiffletree farm pork, rubbed and roasted on site w/ house slaw
Fig Chicken$13.00
Whiffletree Farm roasted chicken breast, goat cheese, fig jam, caramelized onion, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta roll
Rockstar Wrap V$12.50
Avocado spread, tomato, shiitake "bacon" pickled veggies, cashew cheese, lettuce, cucumber
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Farm fresh eggs, provolone, sriracha mayo on a craft roll. Add Whiffletree sausage, avocado spread and/or shiitake bacon
Banh Mi$12.00
Pickled veggies, cucumbers, spicy mayo, cilantro on baguette. Choice of tofu, pork, chicken, shrimp or sausage as your protein.
ToGo 16oz COFFEE$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11692 Lee Highway

Sperryville VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
