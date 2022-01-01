Go
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

"You're a stranger here but once!"

GRILL

25 N San Pedro St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1001 reviews)

Popular Items

Old Fashioned$13.00
larceny bourbon or dickel rye, demerara bitters
Chicken WIngs$14.00
choice of smoked barbecue, tradition buffalo or mango-habanero, served with homemade ranch dressing
Froze'$13.00
rose', vodka, fresh strawberries
Smoked Brisket Tacos$13.00
caramelized onion, salsa verde, lime
House-Cut Fries$8.00
cajun remoulade
Bowery Boy$13.00
tequila repo, mezcal, fresh lime, orgeat, cinnamon
Golden Afternoon (187ml)$14.00
Nolet's Gin, Golden Raisin syrup, Lemon, Yellow Chartreuse, St. Germain, Rose Water. Keep refrigerated. Best consumed within 3 days.
Tommy's Margarita$13.00
tequila blanco, fresh lime, agave
Grass-Fed Burger$18.00
brioche bun, white cheddar, pickles, all the fixin's
Mac & Cheese$13.00
white cheddar, parmesan, panko, parsley
Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering

25 N San Pedro St.

San Jose CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
