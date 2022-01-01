Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ogallala restaurants you'll love

Go
Ogallala restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ogallala

Ogallala's top cuisines

American
American
Steakhouses
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Ogallala restaurants

Front Street Steakhouse Lounge & General Store image

STEAKS

Front Street Steakhouse Lounge & General Store

519 E 1st St, Ogallala

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rancher Burger$14.00
two 8 oz grilled beef burgers served with one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Add cheese, pepper & onion mix, jalapenos, mushrooms or bacon for an additional fee.
12 oz Ribeye Steak$29.50
12 oz hand cut marbled ribeye steak, aged and lightly seasoned for the best taste and tenderness. Served with 2 sides
Chicken Fried Steak$17.00
8 ounce hand pounded tenderized steak, double breaded in buttermilk and our signature seasoned flour breading. Deep fried to perfection, served with country peppered gravy and 2 sides.
More about Front Street Steakhouse Lounge & General Store
Open Range Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Open Range Grill

1108 North Spruce Street, Ogallala

Avg 4.3 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rancho Cobb$5.99
Open Range Steak$6.99
Extra Ranch$0.25
More about Open Range Grill
Driftwood image

 

Driftwood

118 N Spruce, Ogallala

No reviews yet
More about Driftwood
Little Jerry's image

 

Little Jerry's

111 E 1st St, Ogallala

No reviews yet
More about Little Jerry's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ogallala

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Ogallala to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

North Platte

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston