Shrimp basket in
Ogallala
/
Ogallala
/
Shrimp Basket
Ogallala restaurants that serve shrimp basket
STEAKS
Front Street Steakhouse
519 E 1st St, Ogallala
Avg 4.2
(792 reviews)
Shrimp Basket
$16.00
Three Jumbo breaded fantail shrimp, served with one side and small salad
More about Front Street Steakhouse
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Open Range Grill
1108 North Spruce Street, Ogallala
Avg 4.3
(500 reviews)
shrimp basket
$13.00
More about Open Range Grill
