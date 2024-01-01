Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Ogallala

Ogallala restaurants
Ogallala restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Main pic

STEAKS

Front Street Steakhouse

519 E 1st St, Ogallala

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Basket$16.00
Three Jumbo breaded fantail shrimp, served with one side and small salad
More about Front Street Steakhouse
Open Range Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Open Range Grill

1108 North Spruce Street, Ogallala

Avg 4.3 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
shrimp basket$13.00
More about Open Range Grill

