Ogden restaurants you'll love

Ogden restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ogden

Ogden's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Ogden restaurants

Lucky Slice Pizza image

 

Lucky Slice Pizza

207 25th Street, Ogden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Lucky 7$17.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
Cheesebread$12.99
11” deep dish with mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh herbs. Served with marinara and ranch.
Lg The Marghie$15.29
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

3651 Wall Ave, Ogden

Avg 3.8 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
Jalapeño Jack Burger$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Quesadilla$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
WB's Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

WB's Eatery

455 25th street, Ogden

Avg 4.2 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Calentado Skillet$10.50
black beans + farro + chorizo + egg + cilantro+ cotija
Grilled Veggie & Avocado Mash$9.50
marinated veggies + avocado + red onion + radish sprouts + pineapple white balsamic
Wb's Salad$10.00
strawberries + blueberries + chopped kale coconut + pepitas + lemon vinaigrette
Table Twenty Five image

 

Table Twenty Five

195 25th Street, Ogden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AIRLINE CHICKEN$21.00
FRIED CHICKEN$14.00
BISCUITS$6.00
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

2214 Washington Blvd, Ogden

Avg 5 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Day$10.25
Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread
Sprang Chicken$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Turkey Bacon Avocado$10.75
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
Crème de la Crème image

 

Crème de la Crème

2612 North HWY 162, Eden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Fudge Sundae$5.99
Sugar Cone$0.99
M&M Shake$4.25
Pig & a Jelly Jar image

 

Pig & a Jelly Jar

227 E 25th Street, Ogden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy fried chicken, house spices, fiery seasoning, house pickles, and coleslaw. All sandwiches come with handcut fries.
Fried Chicken & Biscuits$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
Ham Hash$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ image

 

Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

310 12th street, ogden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Meal 6 People$51.99
Choose from Teriyaki Chicken, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Katsu Chicken, or Kalua Pork. Include your choice of 1 or 2 meat, white rice & Macaroni salad (or fresh mix salad & dressings) and 8 cups of sauces
Hawaiian BBQ Mix$14.25
BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef and Kalbi Short ribs. A meat lover's favorite.
Two Meat Mix$12.49
3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice
Nickolas Jones image

 

Nickolas Jones

2430 Grant Ave., Ogden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rancherito's Mexican Food image

 

Rancherito's Mexican Food

3527 Washington Blvd, Ogden

Avg 3.7 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Pie Cafe

1970 N Washington Blvd, North Ogden

Avg 4.6 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chuck-A-Rama image

 

Chuck-A-Rama

3655 Wshington BLVD, Ogden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Family Meal (16 pc)$65.50
Chicken Family Meal
16 pieces of chicken, your choice of 3 sides, 1 dozen rolls, 1 dozen cookies
Chicken Family Meal (10pc)$37.00
Chicken Family Meal
10 pieces of chicken, your choice of 2 sides, 6 rolls, 6 cookies
Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)$2.75
16 ounces
Banner pic

 

Dirty Bird Chxx - Ogden

350 Park Blvd, Ogden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Press Together image

 

Press Together

195 25th Street #3, Ogden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
UTOG Brewing Company image

 

UTOG Brewing Company

2331 Grant Ave, Ogden, UT 84401, Ogden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tona Sushi Bar and Grill image

 

Tona Sushi Bar and Grill

210 25th Street, Ogden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Twisted Pretzel

5677 Harrsion Blvd, South Ogden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
