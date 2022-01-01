Ogden restaurants you'll love
More about Lucky Slice Pizza
Lucky Slice Pizza
207 25th Street, Ogden
|Popular items
|Lg Lucky 7
|$17.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
|Cheesebread
|$12.99
11” deep dish with mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh herbs. Served with marinara and ranch.
|Lg The Marghie
|$15.29
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3651 Wall Ave, Ogden
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
|Jalapeño Jack Burger
|$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
More about WB's Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
WB's Eatery
455 25th street, Ogden
|Popular items
|Calentado Skillet
|$10.50
black beans + farro + chorizo + egg + cilantro+ cotija
|Grilled Veggie & Avocado Mash
|$9.50
marinated veggies + avocado + red onion + radish sprouts + pineapple white balsamic
|Wb's Salad
|$10.00
strawberries + blueberries + chopped kale coconut + pepitas + lemon vinaigrette
More about Table Twenty Five
Table Twenty Five
195 25th Street, Ogden
|Popular items
|AIRLINE CHICKEN
|$21.00
|FRIED CHICKEN
|$14.00
|BISCUITS
|$6.00
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Even Stevens Sandwiches
2214 Washington Blvd, Ogden
|Popular items
|Turkey Day
|$10.25
Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread
|Sprang Chicken
|$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
|Turkey Bacon Avocado
|$10.75
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
More about Crème de la Crème
Crème de la Crème
2612 North HWY 162, Eden
|Popular items
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$5.99
|Sugar Cone
|$0.99
|M&M Shake
|$4.25
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Pig & a Jelly Jar
227 E 25th Street, Ogden
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy fried chicken, house spices, fiery seasoning, house pickles, and coleslaw. All sandwiches come with handcut fries.
|Fried Chicken & Biscuits
|$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
|Ham Hash
|$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
More about Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
310 12th street, ogden
|Popular items
|Family Meal 6 People
|$51.99
Choose from Teriyaki Chicken, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Katsu Chicken, or Kalua Pork. Include your choice of 1 or 2 meat, white rice & Macaroni salad (or fresh mix salad & dressings) and 8 cups of sauces
|Hawaiian BBQ Mix
|$14.25
BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef and Kalbi Short ribs. A meat lover's favorite.
|Two Meat Mix
|$12.49
3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice
More about Chuck-A-Rama
Chuck-A-Rama
3655 Wshington BLVD, Ogden
|Popular items
|Chicken Family Meal (16 pc)
|$65.50
Chicken Family Meal
16 pieces of chicken, your choice of 3 sides, 1 dozen rolls, 1 dozen cookies
|Chicken Family Meal (10pc)
|$37.00
Chicken Family Meal
10 pieces of chicken, your choice of 2 sides, 6 rolls, 6 cookies
|Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)
|$2.75
16 ounces
More about Dirty Bird Chxx - Ogden
Dirty Bird Chxx - Ogden
350 Park Blvd, Ogden
More about Press Together
Press Together
195 25th Street #3, Ogden
More about UTOG Brewing Company
UTOG Brewing Company
2331 Grant Ave, Ogden, UT 84401, Ogden
More about Tona Sushi Bar and Grill
Tona Sushi Bar and Grill
210 25th Street, Ogden
More about The Twisted Pretzel
The Twisted Pretzel
5677 Harrsion Blvd, South Ogden