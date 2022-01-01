Ogden American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Ogden
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3651 Wall Ave, Ogden
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
|Jalapeño Jack Burger
|$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
More about Table Twenty Five
Table Twenty Five
195 25th Street, Ogden
|Popular items
|BISCUITS
|$6.00
|BEET AND GOAT CHEESE
|$12.00
|BRUSSELS SPROUTS
|$8.00
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Pig & a Jelly Jar
227 E 25th Street, Ogden
|Popular items
|Kitchen Sink
|$9.50
House Recipe crumbled sausage, local bacon, diced tomatoes, red peppers, onions, kale, shredded provolone cheese, served with Bloody Mary salsa. // Add sausage patty $4
|Ham Hash
|$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
|Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
|$10.00
Buttermilk biscuits, herbed sausage gravy and over a medium egg.