Ogden bars & lounges you'll love

More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3651 Wall Ave, Ogden
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
|Jalapeño Jack Burger
|$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
More about WB's Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
WB's Eatery
455 25th street, Ogden
|Popular items
|Calentado Skillet
|$10.50
black beans + farro + chorizo + egg + cilantro+ cotija
|Wb's Salad
|$10.00
strawberries + blueberries + chopped kale coconut + pepitas + lemon vinaigrette
|WB's Burger
|$13.50
grass fed beef + arugula + torched manchego +romesco + red onion