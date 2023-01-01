Bacon cheeseburgers in Ogden
Lucky Slice Pizza - Ogden
207 25th Street, Ogden
|XXL Monthly - BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$31.49
A sauce of sweet relish and yellow mustard, topped with Mozzarella, Seasoned beef, Crumbled Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Crispy Onions, and a drizzle of tangy BBQ Sauce.
|Lg Monthly - BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.49
|Monthly - BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$5.29
