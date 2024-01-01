Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Ogden

Go
Ogden restaurants
Toast

Ogden restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

 

Brixton's Baked Potato

2386 Kiesel Avenue, Ogden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$13.00
The meat lover's dream! Topped with diced beef steak, tomatillo salsa, beehive cheese, onions, cilantro, and sour cream
More about Brixton's Baked Potato
Item pic

 

Maria's Mexican Restaurant - 1479 East 5600 South

1479 East 5600 South, Ogden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Plate$17.99
Marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, grilled jalapeño and two homemade flour tortillas
Carne Asada Chimichanga Platter$12.99
Wrapped flour tortilla deep-fried to crispy golden brown served with rice and beans along with sour cream and guacamole
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant - 1479 East 5600 South

Browse other tasty dishes in Ogden

Chili

Gyoza

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Steamed Rice

Short Ribs

Scallops

Tamales

Map

More near Ogden to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Layton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (44 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston