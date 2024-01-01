Carne asada in Ogden
Ogden restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Brixton's Baked Potato
Brixton's Baked Potato
2386 Kiesel Avenue, Ogden
|Carne Asada
|$13.00
The meat lover's dream! Topped with diced beef steak, tomatillo salsa, beehive cheese, onions, cilantro, and sour cream
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant - 1479 East 5600 South
Maria's Mexican Restaurant - 1479 East 5600 South
1479 East 5600 South, Ogden
|Carne Asada Plate
|$17.99
Marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, grilled jalapeño and two homemade flour tortillas
|Carne Asada Chimichanga Platter
|$12.99
Wrapped flour tortilla deep-fried to crispy golden brown served with rice and beans along with sour cream and guacamole