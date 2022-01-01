Cheeseburgers in Ogden
Ogden restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Lucky Slice Pizza
207 25th Street, Ogden
|Monthly - BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$5.29
A sauce of sweet relish and yellow mustard, topped with Mozzarella, Seasoned beef, Crumbled Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Crispy Onions, and a drizzle of tangy BBQ Sauce.
|Lg Monthly - BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.49
UTOG Brewing Company
2331 Grant Ave, Ogden, UT 84401, Ogden
|KID'S CHEESEBURGER
|$8.00
5oz. patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, house sauce and choice of cheese. Served with choice of side.
|CHEESEBURGER
|$8.00
Single patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, house sauce and your choice of cheese.