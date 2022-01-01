OGGI Ristorante Italiano
A classic, modern day ristorante. serving up fresh pasta & genuine hospitality.
FRENCH FRIES
16646 Hawfield Way Dr • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16646 Hawfield Way Dr
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dakshin indian Grill
Welcome to Dakshin !!!
The Lights Cafe
The Lights
The Modern Cafe
Organic Juicery & Smoothie Shop
Plaza
Come in and enjoy!
Open Monday - Thursday 7:30am-5pm
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!