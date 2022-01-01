Go
Oggies

Oggies is a handheld pasty and pie company, with all recipes unique to Oggies and all baked goods handmade with quality ingredients. Our handheld pies include Pasties, Sweetie Pies and other handheld pies. New varieties of sweet and savory pies are offered regularly.

445 Albee Square W

Popular Items

Texas Pecan$3.75
crushed roasted pecans, caramelized sugar filling
Curried Veggies & Grains$11.00
roasted broccoli & cauliflower, carrots, asparagus, brussel sprouts, green beans, mashed sweet potato, farro, sorghum, tofu, aged gouda
Apple Crumble$3.75
fuji apples, lightly sweetened and topped with Oggies streusel
Croque Madame$11.00
black forest ham, eggs, gruyere, crispy applewood smoked bacon crumble, maple syrup, bechamel sauce
Sweetie Pies Pick-a-Pack - 4$14.00
Sweetie Pies Pick-a-Pack - 6$20.00
Mediterranean Pasty$11.00
breaded eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan, tomatoes, spinach, red peppers, fresh basil & garlic
Pulled Pork Pasty$11.00
kansas city style pulled pork, pickled onions, aged white cheddar, monterey jack
Chicken Pot Pasty$11.00
roasted chicken, gravy simmered sweet potatoes, peas, green beans, carrots, celery, onions, rosemary, thyme
Location

Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
