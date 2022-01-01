Salmon in Ogunquit
Ogunquit restaurants that serve salmon
Cornerstone Artisanal Pizza & Craft Beer
228 Main St, Ogunquit
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$28.00
Pan seared salmon, risotto, butternut squash, bacon, arugula, maple vinaigrette, fig reduction
Jonathan's Ogunquit
92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit
|Caramelized Salmon
|$35.50
triple sec & orange juice / sugar & dill / lemon beurre blanc / balsamic essence / toasted almonds / mashed potato/
julienne vegetables