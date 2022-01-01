Go
Oh My Darling & The Fitz

American comfort fare with a twist of orange

321 S Salina Street

Popular Items

Parmesan Truffled French Fries$4.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine, parmesan, caesar with baked croquettes
Note. The picture shows grilled chicken which can be added on for an additional cost.
Honey Balsamic Roasted Brussel Sprouts - GF DF$7.00
Rosemary Hot Honey Dipped Crispy Chicken$18.00
boneless thighs, hot honey macaroni + cheese, roasted brussel sprouts
Darling Burger$16.00
pat lafrieda beef, goat cheese croquette, onion jam and truffle fries
The Crispy Chick$16.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, pimento, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aiolo, pickles and truffle fries
Lee Lee's Chicken Sandwich$15.00
provolone, avocado, sprouts and herb aioli served with truffle fries
Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon - GF$24.00
corn risotto, seasonal roasted vegetables
Location

321 S Salina Street

Syracuse NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

