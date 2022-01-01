Go
OhMyGogi!

Houston's first Korean fusion food truck!

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

2616 Blodgett St • $$

Avg 4.7 (293 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Dumplings$6.00
Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Sauce
Water$1.50
"High quality H2O" - 16.9 fl/oz Bottle
Coke$1.50
12 fl/oz Can
Sprite$1.50
12 fl/oz Can
Bulgogi Beef Fries$8.00
Bulgogi Beef, Seasoned Fries, Colby Jack, Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro
**EGG & KIMCHI are extra under "ADD-ONS"
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2616 Blodgett St

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 1:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

