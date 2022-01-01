Go
Oh My Grill

Come in and enjoy the OMG deliciousness!

SMOOTHIES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2020 COLLEGE ST • $$

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)

Popular Items

RANCH$0.50
GARLIC MAYO FRIES
Crispy Fries tossed in parmesan cheese, drizzled with OMG garlic mayo sauce, pepper flakes and parsley.
THE CLASSICO$10.00
HALAL BEEF WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE, AND AMERICAN CHEESE SERVED WITH FRIES.
THE KING$13.00
CRISPY ONION STRINGS, HALAL BEEF BACON, MAYO, PICKLE, BARBEQUE SAUCE, AND SMOKED GOUDA CHEESE. SERVED WITH FRIES.
THE BACON$12.00
HALAL BEEF BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND PICKLE. SERVED WITH FRIES. YOU CAN`T GO WRONG.
THE MUSHROOM SWISS$10.00
MAYO, LETTUCE, SAUTÉED MUSHROOM, CARAMELIZED ONION, SWISS CHEESE AND HOUSE-MADE BALSAMIC GLAZE SERVED WITH FRIES.
CHEESE CURDS W/RANCH$7.99
THE WAKE N’ BAKE$13.00
HASHBROWN, GRILLED PEPPER AND ONION, OVER EASY EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE, HALAL BEEF BACON, AND HOUSE-MADE MAPLE GLAZE. SERVE WITH FRIES.
EL CASA LA FUEGO$12.00
NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART. LETTUCE, TOMATO, FRIED JALAPEÑO, PEPPERJACK CHEESE, HOUSE-MADE SRIRACHA MAYO, AND SIGNATURE SPICY SPREAD.
THE COLONEL WRAP W/ FRIES$9.50
GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN WITH CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND HOUSE-MADE RANCH IN A GARLIC HERB WRAP.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2020 COLLEGE ST

Cedar Falls IA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
