Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill
Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill in Kihei, Hawaii was established in 2015. Together with owners Shane & Tracey Johnston, we are a team of highly experienced chefs and friendly staff dedicated to bringing you the freshest, most flavorful seafood, burgers, and local food with a family friendly Tiki vibe dining experience with live music on Maui.
1945 S. Kihei Rd ste C & D
Location
Kihei HI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
