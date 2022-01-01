Go
Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill

Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill in Kihei, Hawaii was established in 2015. Together with owners Shane & Tracey Johnston, we are a team of highly experienced chefs and friendly staff dedicated to bringing you the freshest, most flavorful seafood, burgers, and local food with a family friendly Tiki vibe dining experience with live music on Maui.

1945 S. Kihei Rd ste C & D

Kihei HI

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
