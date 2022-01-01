Go
Toast

Ohana

Come in and enjoy!

755 North 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side of Chicken$3.00
Side Rice$1.00
Side Mac Salad$1.50
Shark Attack$1.60
Lemonade, Strawberry Puree, Sweedish Fish Gummies
Kahuna$10.99
2 meat, 2 rice scoops, 1 scoop Mac Salad
Side of Pork$3.00
Kids Meal$4.99
Teriyaki Chicken or Kalua Pork is served over rice.
Includes 1 sauce cup and 1 kids nonspecialty drink.
**Upgrade to a Specialty Drink .50
Big Kahuna$14.49
3 meat, 2 rice scoops, 1 scoop Mac Salad
Luau Meal serving size 4$29.99
8 pieces of chicken or 24oz pork or combo, 6 scoops of rice, 4 scoops mac salad, 6 cups sauce
Lunch Bowl$6.49
1 meat, 1 rice scoops, 1 sauce cup
See full menu

Location

755 North 4th Street

Montpelier ID

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cody's Gastro Garage - Paris

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Float On

No reviews yet

We sell Gourmet ice cream floats, edible cookie dough, loaded fries and more. We are a one stop shop on your way to the beach with lots of local consignment product for sale as well

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston