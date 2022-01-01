Go
Ohana Q / Da Taste

At Ohana Q we serve authentic wood-fired BBQ meats paired with homemade comfort side dishes, made-to-order Italian pasta dishes, and salads.
Many of our customers tell us it's some of the best they've found in Hawaii but we'll let you be the judge!
Ohana Q is located in the Ali'i Plaza with plenty of free parking nearby!

75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Fried Rice Bowl$10.95
Brisket Plate$19.95
USDA Certified Prime grade brisket seasoned with our Kona coffee-based dry rub and then smoked low and slow in our wood-fueled smoker for up to 16 hours. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
Asian Mac Nut Slaw$3.45
Baked Beans$3.45
Beans with a twist. Beans baked with a blend of special ingredients and our smoked pulled pork.
Homebaked Cornbread Muffins (2)$2.95
Brisket Mac 'n Cheese Bowl$14.95
BBQ Garlic Shrimp Plate$16.95
Shell off shrimp sauteed Louisiana style in garlic and a pan made BBQ sauce. Choose your level of heat. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
Combo Plate$22.95
Can't choose between Brisket and Pulled Pork? Get both with the combo plate! Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
Smoked Mac 'n Cheese$3.45
Brisket by the 1/2 pound$16.95
Location

Kailua-Kona HI

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

