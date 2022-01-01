Go
Toast

Ohana Backyard BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

1080 Tiogue Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ohana BBQ Nachos$16.00
Tri-colored tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, house-made queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, black beans and a BBQ crema drizzle
Fries$4.00
Cornbread (1pc)$2.00
1/2# Pulled Pork$10.00
1# Ribs$22.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Pulled pork, house BBQ, onion straws served on a brioche bun
1/2# Brisket$14.00
Brisket Melt$16.00
Chopped brisket, caramelized onion, house BBQ sauce, provolone cheese, served on a toasted artisan bread
Smokehouse Mac and Cheese$13.00
Our three-cheese blend mac and cheese topped with toasted buttery crumb topping
Cornbread Appetizer$6.00
House-made honey cornbread served with a honey drizzle and jalapenos
See full menu

Location

1080 Tiogue Avenue

Coventry RI

Sunday11:30 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ballards Gift Card

No reviews yet

Only Ballards Beach has it all! Live Music, Tiki Bars and the best food in New England, Featuring Classic Burgers, Lobster 13 ways and more.

Little City Coffee & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Grab and Go based cafe in downtown providence

Tribos Peri Peri RI

No reviews yet

Flamed grilled, succulent Peri Peri Chicken seasoned in our finest peri peri sauces! Come join the Tribe!

Lucy Juicy

No reviews yet

Fresh Cold Pressed Juice, Smoothies, Local Grocery Store. Plant Based Food for lunch and breakfast on Sunday only. Lunch starts at 11am.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston