O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant

Irish Pub with great pub burgers and Irish Faire

FRENCH FRIES

391 Bartlett Plaza • $$

Avg 4.1 (165 reviews)

Popular Items

O’Hare’s Pub Burger$15.00
Celtic Chicken Strips$13.00
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
KIDS Beef Sliders (2) with chips$7.00
Paddy’s Melt$14.00
HangOver Burger$15.00
Fish & Chips$15.00
Cork Reuben Sandwich$14.00
Build Your Own Burger$13.00
KIDS Chicken Strips w/ fries$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

391 Bartlett Plaza

Bartlett IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

