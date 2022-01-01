Go
Toast

Ohio Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2250 Front Street • $$

Avg 3.7 (704 reviews)

Popular Items

Calamari$5.00
Wings Bone In$17.00
Caesar Salad$8.00
OBC House Salad$9.00
Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2250 Front Street

Cuyahoga Falls OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Workz

No reviews yet

Restaurant, Bar, Duckpin Bowling, Arcade, Virtual Reality and Speakeasy!

Pav's Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cashmere Cricket

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston