Ohio City Pizzeria

As a nonprofit LLC, Ohio City Pizzeria is proud to offer great food, great drinks and great service for a great cause. Quality, traditional, Italian recipes – from pizza and pasta to cannolis and espresso – served in a warm and welcoming neighborhood restaurant.

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

3223 Lorain Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)

Popular Items

Conway Veggie 16"$19.00
Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives, Red and Green Peppers, Tomatoes. *Vegan available
Cheese 16"$15.00
Classic Caesar$8.00
Romaine, croutons, anchovies, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing,
Cheese 12"$12.00
House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic & herb vinaigrette
Spinach Salad$8.00
Spinach, tomatoes, eggs, glazed walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Pepperoni 12"$14.00
Pepperoni 16"$18.00
Big Bill (Deluxe) 16"$22.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives
Garlic Knots$6.00
Made with our pizza dough, served with red sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

3223 Lorain Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
