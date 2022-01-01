Go
Toast

Ohris Indian Cuisine

We serve you the best Indian cuisine flavors in town. Come in and Enjoy!

7205 Aurora Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ohris Special chicken boneless biryani$13.99
A scrumptious portion of boneless chicken tossed & cooked in Ohris special spices served with original dum biryani, taking you one step closer to heaven
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$12.99
The king of all biryanis with a perfect dum flavor making it a must try for biryani lovers
Plain Naan$2.99
white flour, leavened, baked
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
boneless chicken tikka cooked in a creamy sauce
Butter Chicken$12.99
boneless chicken cooked in a homemade butter sauce
Garlic Naan$3.99
white flour, leavened, garlic, baked, butter topped
Butter Naan$2.99
white flour, leavened, baked, butter topped
Vegetable Samosa$4.99
Two crisp pastries stuffed with potatoes & green peas
Tandoori Roti$2.99
white flour baked
Mango Lassi$2.99
See full menu

Location

7205 Aurora Rd

Aurora OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nik’s Donuts Aurora

No reviews yet

Delicious and Fresh Made From Scratch Donuts! Family Recipe and Family Owned for Since 1968! Come Taste the Best! We also offer Solstice Roasters Coffee and Espresso, Hand crafted Lattes and more! Quality is our priority.

El Camino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LeeAngelo's Pizza and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Dine-In, Carry-Out & Delivery. Specializing in pizza, chicken & shrimp.
Community is our passion! We can't wait to serve you our delicious food!

Evexia Café.Bakery.Market

No reviews yet

Most items contain tree nuts!
Come in and enjoy!
Monday: Closed
Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 5pm
Weekends: 8am - 3pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston