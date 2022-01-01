Go
Oiji - East Village

Come in and enjoy!

119 1st avenue • $$$

Avg 4.7 (1727 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

119 1st avenue

New York NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
