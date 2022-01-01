Ojai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Ojai restaurants
More about Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill
Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill
214 W. OJAI AVE, Ojai
|Popular items
|Kid Bean & Cheese
|$4.25
|1/3lb Burger, includes lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & mayo
|$7.00
|Taquitos
|$7.95
More about Café BōKU
Café BōKU
987 West Ojai Avenue, Ojai
|Popular items
|Super Avo Toast
|$12.00
Avocado with BōKU Umami Superfood pickled vegetables, micro basil, pepitas & Ojai citrus
|Ojai Kreamsicle
|$11.00
BōKU Super C formula delivering 1060% of your daily recommended Vitamin C intake + 10 Billion CFU probiotics!
|Blue Sky Parfait
|$10.00
Blue spirulina & BōKU Super Fiber chia pudding layered with coconut yogurt, local granola,
seasonal fruit & jam
More about 1 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
1 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
106 S Montgomery St, Ojai
|Popular items
|Tacos PLATE
|$13.00
|KIDS Burrito
|$8.00
|Fajitas
|$22.00
More about Ojai Rôtie
Ojai Rôtie
469 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai
|Popular items
|pommes rotisserie (hot)
|$8.00
potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, lemon-pepper aioli
|chicken meal - half
|$21.00
french-lebanese style, pasture-raised rotisserie chicken (antibiotic and hormone-free), choice of two picnic sides + pickled turnips, whipped garlic, grilled lebanese flatbread
|2-lb organic sourdough boule (unsliced)
|$10.00
Our rustic, hand-stretched sourdough boule is a blend of organic wheat, spelt and rye. Every loaf ferments for a minimum of 24-hours.
More about The Dutchess
The Dutchess
457 E Ojai Avenue, Ojai
More about AIR Pizza
AIR Pizza
11492 N Ventura Avenue, Ojai
More about Casa de Lago
Casa de Lago
715 E Ojai ave, Ojai
More about Zaidee's
Zaidee's
1033 E. Ojai Avenue, Ojai