Ojai restaurants you'll love

Go
Ojai restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ojai

Ojai's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
French
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Ojai restaurants

Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill image

 

Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill

214 W. OJAI AVE, Ojai

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kid Bean & Cheese$4.25
1/3lb Burger, includes lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & mayo$7.00
Taquitos$7.95
More about Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill
Café BōKU image

 

Café BōKU

987 West Ojai Avenue, Ojai

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Super Avo Toast$12.00
Avocado with BōKU Umami Superfood pickled vegetables, micro basil, pepitas & Ojai citrus
Ojai Kreamsicle$11.00
BōKU Super C formula delivering 1060% of your daily recommended Vitamin C intake + 10 Billion CFU probiotics!
Blue Sky Parfait$10.00
Blue spirulina & BōKU Super Fiber chia pudding layered with coconut yogurt, local granola,
seasonal fruit & jam
More about Café BōKU
1 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina image

 

1 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina

106 S Montgomery St, Ojai

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos PLATE$13.00
KIDS Burrito$8.00
Fajitas$22.00
More about 1 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
Ojai Rôtie image

 

Ojai Rôtie

469 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
pommes rotisserie (hot)$8.00
potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, lemon-pepper aioli
chicken meal - half$21.00
french-lebanese style, pasture-raised rotisserie chicken (antibiotic and hormone-free), choice of two picnic sides + pickled turnips, whipped garlic, grilled lebanese flatbread
2-lb organic sourdough boule (unsliced)$10.00
Our rustic, hand-stretched sourdough boule is a blend of organic wheat, spelt and rye. Every loaf ferments for a minimum of 24-hours.
More about Ojai Rôtie
Sage image

 

Sage

217 E Matilija St, Ojai

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sage
Restaurant banner

 

Rory's Place

139 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rory's Place
The Dutchess image

 

The Dutchess

457 E Ojai Avenue, Ojai

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about The Dutchess
AIR Pizza image

 

AIR Pizza

11492 N Ventura Avenue, Ojai

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about AIR Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Casa de Lago

715 E Ojai ave, Ojai

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Casa de Lago
Restaurant banner

 

Zaidee's

1033 E. Ojai Avenue, Ojai

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Zaidee's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ojai

Burritos

Map

More near Ojai to explore

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Ventura

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston