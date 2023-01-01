Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Ojai
/
Ojai
/
Chai Lattes
Ojai restaurants that serve chai lattes
The Dutchess
457 E Ojai Avenue, Ojai
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$5.00
More about The Dutchess
Café BōKU
987 West Ojai Avenue, Ojai
No reviews yet
Masala Chai Latte
$5.00
Aromatic chai tea with your choice of milk
More about Café BōKU
