Hot chocolate in
Ojai
/
Ojai
/
Hot Chocolate
Ojai restaurants that serve hot chocolate
The Dutchess
457 E Ojai Avenue, Ojai
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$5.25
More about The Dutchess
Café BōKU
987 West Ojai Avenue, Ojai
No reviews yet
Super Coco Love Hot Chocolate
$6.00
A chocolatey cup of BōKU Coco Love with soothing adaptogenic mushroom blend
More about Café BōKU
