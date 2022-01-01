Pies in Ojai
Ojai restaurants that serve pies
More about AIR Pizza
AIR Pizza
11492 N Ventura Avenue, Ojai
|Mira Monte - Full Pie
|$27.00
It's one of the yummiest pizzas in town. Wild mushrooms, yellow peppers, Kalamata olives, ricotta, garlic, basil, and Grana Padano cheese. It’s a special pie for a special place.
|Mr. Pepperoni - Full Pie
|$26.00
Can you dig the pepperoni anymore than this? Don't think so. Italian cheese, Italian meat, NY style, right here in Ojai. 18" pie with 8 slices. One size only.
|Mrs. White - Full Pie
|$27.00
A mozzarella cheese pizza made with olive oil, garlic, and oregano featuring no sauce at all.