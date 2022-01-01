Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Ojai

Go
Ojai restaurants
Toast

Ojai restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

AIR Pizza

11492 N Ventura Avenue, Ojai

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mira Monte - Full Pie$27.00
It's one of the yummiest pizzas in town. Wild mushrooms, yellow peppers, Kalamata olives, ricotta, garlic, basil, and Grana Padano cheese. It’s a special pie for a special place.
Mr. Pepperoni - Full Pie$26.00
Can you dig the pepperoni anymore than this? Don't think so. Italian cheese, Italian meat, NY style, right here in Ojai. 18" pie with 8 slices. One size only.
Mrs. White - Full Pie$27.00
A mozzarella cheese pizza made with olive oil, garlic, and oregano featuring no sauce at all.
More about AIR Pizza
Item pic

 

Café BōKU

987 West Ojai Avenue, Ojai

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
More about Café BōKU

Browse other tasty dishes in Ojai

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Taquitos

Enchiladas

Burritos

Cookies

Fajitas

Quesadillas

Map

More near Ojai to explore

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (609 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston