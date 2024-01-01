Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spicy noodles in
Ojai
/
Ojai
/
Spicy Noodles
Ojai restaurants that serve spicy noodles
The Dutchess
457 E Ojai Avenue, Ojai
No reviews yet
Spicy Pork Belly Noodles
$26.00
stir fried pork, kale, cabbage, chili crisp, vermicelli. (gluten-free)
More about The Dutchess
Ojai Noodle House
100 East El Roblar Drive, Ojai
No reviews yet
Spicy Garlic Noodles
$12.00
More about Ojai Noodle House
