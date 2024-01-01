Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Ojai

Ojai restaurants
Ojai restaurants that serve spicy noodles

The Dutchess

457 E Ojai Avenue, Ojai

TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Pork Belly Noodles$26.00
stir fried pork, kale, cabbage, chili crisp, vermicelli. (gluten-free)
Ojai Noodle House

100 East El Roblar Drive, Ojai

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Garlic Noodles$12.00
