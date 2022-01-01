Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna sandwiches in
Ojai
/
Ojai
/
Tuna Sandwiches
Ojai restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill
214 W. OJAI AVE, Ojai
No reviews yet
Tuna Sandwich, Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, wheat bread
$7.75
More about Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill
Café BōKU
987 West Ojai Avenue, Ojai
No reviews yet
Save the Tuna Sandwich
$14.00
More about Café BōKU
Browse other tasty dishes in Ojai
Cookies
Tacos
Nachos
Chili
Enchiladas
Chips And Salsa
Burritos
Quesadillas
More near Ojai to explore
Santa Barbara
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Valencia
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Chatsworth
No reviews yet
Moorpark
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(876 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(858 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(843 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston