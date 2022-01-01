Go
Ojai Rôtie

Nestled in the center of Ojai’s historic downtown, Ojai Rôtie is a chef and farmer-driven, fast-casual patio-restaurant offering extraordinary French-Lebanese style rotisserie chicken, freshly-baked, handmade sourdough, an array of innovative side dishes, plus a wine and beer list that highlights Ojai Valley agriculture, viticulture, and the “Ojai Appellation”.
​The feel is fun, energetic, and evokes a perfect picnic. Everything from the simply crafted food and exhilarating local wine selections to the shaded landmark patio is suggestive of relaxed living and unfussy pleasure–more or less what people have come to think of as an Ojai state of mind.

469 East Ojai Avenue

Popular Items

chicken meal - whole$33.00
french-lebanese style, free-range rotisserie chicken (antibiotic and hormone-free), choice of two picnic sides + pickled turnips, whipped garlic and grilled lebanese flatbread
makaela's fatouch$17.00
romaine, cucumber, radish, tomato, mint, parsley, green onion, flatbread, lemon, olive oil
grilled manouch (flatbread)$7.00
2 pieces, olive oil, house-made zahtar
lamb kafta on skewer$18.00
lebne, cucumbers, radishes, harissa
white bean hummus$15.00
roasted sage, olive oil, grilled zahtar flatbread
pick-up picnic for 4$61.00
Includes:
1 Whole Rotie Chicken
2 Large Sides
1 Hummus + Lebanese Flatbread
1 Sourdough Baguette
Seasonal Fruit Crisp + Whipped Cream
chicken meal - half$23.00
french-lebanese style, pasture-raised rotisserie chicken (antibiotic and hormone-free), choice of two picnic sides + pickled turnips, whipped garlic, grilled lebanese flatbread
spa chop chop salad$19.00
rotie chicken, papaya, persian cucumber, feta, tomato, frisee, watercress, citrus
pommes rotisserie (hot)$8.00
potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, lemon-pepper aioli
a la carte chicken - whole$23.00
french-lebanese style, pasture-raised rotisserie chicken, antibiotic and hormone-free
Location

469 East Ojai Avenue

Ojai CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
