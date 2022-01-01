Providence Pizza OKC

Go
11 NE 6th Street

Popular Items

Cheese/Custom 10"$10.00
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Romano, Oregano. Select to add additional toppings.
Burrata-Rita$16.00
Burrata, Fresh Basil, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, EVOO, Sweet Balsamic Glaze
Federal Hill$15.00
Pepperoni, Bacon, Beef, Red Sauce, Oregano, Romano, Wisconsin Brick & Cheddar Cheese
Cannoli$4.50
Cannoli Shell Filled With Rich Ricotta Cream. Available With Chocolate Chip Or Pistachio Dipped Ends.
Cheesy Bread$7.50
House Made Garlic Bread Baked With Mozzarella & Romano Cheese,
Served With a Side of Marinara
Motor City$14.00
Pepperoni, Fresh Basil, Ricotta, Red Sauce, Romano
Detroit Cheese$10.00
Blend Of Mozzarella, Brick, and Cheddar Cheese, Topped With Marinara, Oregano, & Romano
NY Cheese/Custom 16"$15.00
Classic Cheese Pizza With Mozzarella, Romano, Red Sauce, & Oregano. Select to add additional toppings.
Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Olives, Croutons, Goat Cheese, Ranch or Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing
Garlic Knots$8.00
Six freshly baked garlic knots tossed with garlic, olive oil, parsley, romano. Served with a side of red sauce or ranch (please specify)

Location

11 NE 6th Street

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 10:40 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:40 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:40 pm
