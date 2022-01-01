Go
Graffiti OKC

Tacos and Latin+Asian style street food with a focus on quality!!

11 NE 6th st

Popular Items

PORK STEAM BUN$9.00
2 gua bao buns with ginger braised pork, chili guajillo sauce and sweet n sour slaw, togorashi salt
Elotes$5.00
Mexican Style Street Corn with a fun Graffiti twist, everything you'd expect street corn to be!
CHICKEN BOWL$12.00
Fajita Grilled Chicken, Veggie Fried Rice, Grilled Veggies, Chili Guajillo Sauce, Sweet Chili Vinaigrette, Togorashi Salt
RED CURRY SALMON$13.00
6oz Red Curry Seared Salmon, Grilled Vegetables, Chili Guajillo Sauce, Sweet Chili Vinaigrette
Chips Queso Salsa$5.00
Sweet Chili Infused Tomato Salsa, 4 Cheese Queso, & Corn Chips
MISO SIRLOIN BOWL$14.00
Miso marinated and grilled sirloin, veggie fried rice, cilantro sour cream, corn salsa, togorashi salt
CHICKEN WINGS$10.00
White balsamic Caramel glazed wings
VEGAN BUDDHA BOWL$11.00
Fresh Spinach, Grilled and Chilled Vegetables, ChickPeas, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Fried Rice, Sweet Chili Vinaigrette, Togorashi Salt
Thai-Latin Salad$8.00
Spinach, Hearts of Palm, Red Onion, Carrot. Tomato, Avocado and Peanuts, Sweet Chili Vinaigrette
Short Rib Tacos$13.00
(2) Braised Shortrib, Chili Guajillo Sauce, Sweet Asian Slaw, Cilantro Crema, Corn Tortillas

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
