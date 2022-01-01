Okemos bars & lounges you'll love

Buddies Pub and Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buddies Pub and Grill

1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos

Avg 4.2 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buddies Burger$9.99
$8.99 Build it Your Way
$0.89 Add Cheese
beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Quesadilla$14.99
Two 12" tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken, pork or beef, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Southern Nachos$14.99
Chips, BBQ beef, beans, jalapenos, and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
More about Buddies Pub and Grill
High Caliber Bar and Bistro image

 

High Caliber Bar and Bistro

1982 W Grand River Ave #800, Okemos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
More about High Caliber Bar and Bistro
