Caesar salad in Okemos
Okemos restaurants that serve caesar salad
Buddies Pub and Grill
1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos
|Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with egg and Parmesan cheese
Add fried chicken or grilled chicken - $3.99
Add steak, shrimp, or salmon - $6.99
|Side Caesar Salad
|$3.99
Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with egg and Parmesan cheese
Add fried chicken or grilled chicken - $3.99
Add steak, shrimp, or salmon - $6.99
Saddleback Barbecue
1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos
|Caesar Salad w/ Pork
|$16.50
A healthy portion of romaine lettuce topped with caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, and a 1/3lb of smoked pulled pork.
Served with corncake and house-made pickles.
|Caesar Salad w/ Brisket
|$18.00
Our homemade Caesar dresser, over romaine lettuce, with fresh parmesan and croutons. Topped with our smoked Certified Angus Beef Brisket.
|Caesar Salad (Side)
|$5.50
A Saddleback staple, our Caesar Salad starts with our home made dressing, fresh romaine and parmesan, then topped with croutons. This sneakily good Caesar is an employee favorite.