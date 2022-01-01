Caesar salad in Okemos

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Okemos restaurants that serve caesar salad

Buddies Pub and Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buddies Pub and Grill

1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos

Avg 4.2 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with egg and Parmesan cheese
Add fried chicken or grilled chicken - $3.99
Add steak, shrimp, or salmon - $6.99
Side Caesar Salad$3.99
Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with egg and Parmesan cheese
Add fried chicken or grilled chicken - $3.99
Add steak, shrimp, or salmon - $6.99
More about Buddies Pub and Grill
Item pic

 

Saddleback Barbecue

1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad w/ Pork$16.50
A healthy portion of romaine lettuce topped with caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, and a 1/3lb of smoked pulled pork.
Served with corncake and house-made pickles.
Caesar Salad w/ Brisket$18.00
Our homemade Caesar dresser, over romaine lettuce, with fresh parmesan and croutons. Topped with our smoked Certified Angus Beef Brisket.
Caesar Salad (Side)$5.50
A Saddleback staple, our Caesar Salad starts with our home made dressing, fresh romaine and parmesan, then topped with croutons. This sneakily good Caesar is an employee favorite.
More about Saddleback Barbecue

