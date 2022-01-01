Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Okemos

Okemos restaurants
Okemos restaurants that serve chili

Buddies Pub and Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buddies Pub and Grill

1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos

Avg 4.2 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Mug of Chili$5.99
More about Buddies Pub and Grill
Item pic

 

Saddleback Barbecue

1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Chili Cheese Fries$7.99
Brisket Chili Cheese Fries$7.99
We combined our brand new Brisket chili with our seasoned french fries and topped it with shredded cheese to create Saddleback Chili Cheese Fries topped with Green onions.
Brisket Chili$5.99
NEW! Brisket Chili! Saddleback Brisket Chili combines the hearty brisket flavors with tomatoes, onions, peppers, and our chili spice blend. Our chili has a mild heat profile and can be enjoyed by all fans of barbecue and chili. — Available everyday at all Saddleback BBQ locations. Let us know what you think!
More about Saddleback Barbecue

