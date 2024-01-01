Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Okemos

Go
Okemos restaurants
Toast

Okemos restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Buddies Pub and Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buddies Pub and Grill - Okemos

1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos

Avg 4.2 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Dinner$16.00
Two chicken breasts marinated and grilled
More about Buddies Pub and Grill - Okemos
Main pic

 

Valley Wings Okemos - 2398 Jolly Rd, Ste 600

2398 Jolly Rd, Ste 600, Okemos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad$0.00
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, two types of parmesan cheese topped with our famous grilled chicken. Served with a side of cesar dressing.
More about Valley Wings Okemos - 2398 Jolly Rd, Ste 600

Browse other tasty dishes in Okemos

Cookies

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Baklava

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Okemos to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (918 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1909 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1267 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston