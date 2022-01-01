Mac and cheese in Okemos
Okemos restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Buddies Pub and Grill
1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
Saddleback Barbecue
1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
Saddleback Mac & Cheese. Five Cheese blend sauce mixed in with Gemelli Pasta.
|Mac & Cheese by the LB
|$9.00
Feeds 2-3 people. Our house made Mac & Cheese, is by far our most popular side. Perfect comfort food or side dish to any meal.