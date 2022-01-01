Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Okemos

Go
Okemos restaurants
Toast

Okemos restaurants that serve salmon

Buddies Pub and Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buddies Pub and Grill - Okemos

1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos

Avg 4.2 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Dinner$15.99
Your choice of bourbon or cajun salmon
More about Buddies Pub and Grill - Okemos
Item pic

 

Mainstreet Ventures - Stillwater Grill Okemos

3544 Meridian Crossings Dr, Okemos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Catch Salmon$28.95
Prepared simply grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried & served with your choice of any classic side
Crab Stuffed Salmon$31.95
Salmon Fillet stuffed with roasted pepper, crab, and spinach. Served with lemon-caper beurre blanc, rice pilaf, and green beans
More about Mainstreet Ventures - Stillwater Grill Okemos

Browse other tasty dishes in Okemos

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Cheese Fries

Pepperoni Pizza

Chili

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Pretzels

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Okemos to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (609 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston