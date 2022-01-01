Salmon in Okemos
Buddies Pub and Grill - Okemos
1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos
|Grilled Salmon Dinner
|$15.99
Your choice of bourbon or cajun salmon
Mainstreet Ventures - Stillwater Grill Okemos
3544 Meridian Crossings Dr, Okemos
|Fresh Catch Salmon
|$28.95
Prepared simply grilled, blackened, broiled, or fried & served with your choice of any classic side
|Crab Stuffed Salmon
|$31.95
Salmon Fillet stuffed with roasted pepper, crab, and spinach. Served with lemon-caper beurre blanc, rice pilaf, and green beans