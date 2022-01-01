Okiboru Ramen/Tsukemen- Sandy Springs
Authentic Japanese cuisine made from scratch!
6125 Roswell Road Suite 800
6125 Roswell Road Suite 800
Sandy Springs GA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
