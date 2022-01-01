Go
Toast

Okiboru Ramen/Tsukemen- Sandy Springs

Authentic Japanese cuisine made from scratch!

6125 Roswell Road Suite 800

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Yasai$14.00
Spicy veggie and mushroom broth | Tofu | Spinach | Chives | Thin noodles
Okiboru Buns$7.00
Our famous bao bun from Okiboru LA! One order contains 2 buns.
Chili Paste$0.25
Spicy Tori Paitan$14.00
Spicy rich chicken broth | Chicken karaage | Soft boiled egg | Spinach | Scallion | Medium Noodles
Tonkotsu$12.50
Traditional rich pork broth | Pork chashu | Soft boiled egg | Scallion | Thin noodles
Tori Paitan$13.50
Rich chicken broth | Chicken karaage | Soft boiled egg | Spinach | Scallion | Medium Noodles
Shoyu Brussels$7.00
Brussels sprouts | Pickled red onion | Shoyu vinaigrette | White and black sesame seeds | Chives
Spicy Tonkotsu$13.00
Spicy traditional rich pork broth | Pork chashu | Soft boiled egg | Scallion | Thin noodles
Garlic Nori Fries$6.00
Nori Sesame Salt | Garlic Aioli | Chive
Crispy Gyoza$6.00
Braised pork ribs finished on the grill | Scallions
See full menu

Location

6125 Roswell Road Suite 800

Sandy Springs GA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Online Order for curbside pick up!

Cafe at Pharr

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House

No reviews yet

Irish Pub with elevated pub fare, craft cocktails and rooftop dining and drinks.

Hearth Pizza Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston