Collective - Okie Pokie

We wanted to bring you fresh made to order poke bowls in a fast and convenient way. Think of poke as the next generation of sushi -- fresh fish cuts with custom rice and salad bowls. So whether you’re a first timer needing a little guidance or a poke pro --we’d love to see you! Come in and enjoy!

308 NW 10th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Red Rock Canyon$12.00
Red Rock Canyon comes with:
White Rice
2 scoops of crawfish
Mixed with Togarashi sauce & Spicy Mayo
Toppings include Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, Togarashi Powder, & Panko
Additional charge for any extras selected.
King Salmon$12.00
King Salmon comes with:
White Rice
2 scoops of Salmon
Mixed with Togarashi Sauce & Shallot Cream Cheese
Toppings: Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, & Fried Onions
Additional charge for any extras selected
Build Your Own Bowl$13.50
Choose your own:
Base - White Rice, Brown Rice, Salad, or Mixture (Half rice/Half Salad)
Proteins (2 scoops): Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Crawfish, Spicy Tuna, Spam, Tofu
Additional Protein is extra $2
Toppings: Edamame, Mango salsa, Cucumbers, Scallions, Red Onions, Corn, Tobiko, Pickled Jalapenos
Premium Toppings (+$1): Crab Mix, Guacamole, Avocado Scoop, Seaweed Salad
Crunchies: Fried Onions, Fried Garlic, Fried Wontons, Dried Seaweed, Panko, Cheetos
Tropical Tuna$12.00
Tropical Tuna comes with:
White Rice
2 Scoops of Ahi Tuna
Mixed with Togarashi Sauce
Toppings: Guacamole, Mango Salsa, Scallions, Tobiko, & Fried Onions.
Additional charge for any extras selected.
Extra Side Sauce$0.50
Bottled water$1.50
Cowboy Poke$12.00
Cowboy Poke comes with:
White Rice
2 scoops of Shrimp
Mixed with Spicy Mayo & Shallot Cream Cheese, & drizzle of Sriracha
Toppings include Guacamole, Crab mix, Cucumbers, and Panko
Additional charges for any extras selected.
Aloha Bowl$12.00
Aloha Bowl is a more traditional poke bowl. The toppings are mixed in with your sauce and protein. It comes with:
White Rice
2 scoops of Ahi Tuna
Mixed with Soy Sauce & Sesame Oil
Toppings include Scallions, Red Onions, Sesame seeds, and Cucumbers
Additional charge for any extras selected
Location

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
