Oklahoma City restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Cajun Corner Uptown
312 NW 23rd Street, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Seafood Egg Rolls
|$4.49
|Blackened Chicken Tenders
|$8.49
|Loaded Shrimp Fries
|$8.99
Red Rooster
3100 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Stone Delicious IPA beer-battered Swai
house tartar sauce & malt vinegar
House chips (fried potatoes)
|Fingerlings
crispy & smashed fingerling potatoes, sea salt, garlic aioli - GF
Vegan option sub for Basil Aioli
|BLT
|$14.00
sourdough, tomatoes, greens, basil aioli, bacon
Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$6.00
green soybeans boiled perfectly with light salt
|California Roll
|$6.50
Avocado, cucumber, crab salad Outside: sesame seeds.
|Neko Fries
|$8.00
Neko's Famous Fries tossed with jalapenos and Japanese pepper. Drizzled with sweet caramelized soy sauce. Served with a house made sweet wasabi aioli dipping sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Osteria Nichols Hills
6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills
|Popular items
|14" Meatball Pizza
|$18.00
fresh mozzarella, red peppers, shallots, pepperoncini, tomato sugo
|14" Vegetable Pizza
|$20.00
basil pesto, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red peppers, artichoke hearts, goat cheese
|14" Tartufi Pizza
|$19.00
wild mushroom, fontina, roasted garlic, black truffle crème sauce, truffle oil
TACOS • GRILL
Social Capital
517 S Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|$150 Event Fee
|$150.00
|$50 Event Deposit
|$50.00
|$250 Event Fee
|$250.00
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|The Cardini
|$11.50
beef tenderloin, caesar salad, on grilled sourdough
|The BEC
|$6.00
slab bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, american cheese, on everything focaccia
|The Giovanni
|$9.00
soppressata, mortadella, capicola, proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, smoked provolone, cherry pepper, red onion, tomato, mayo & dijon on salted foccacia
Goro Ramen
3000 Paseo, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|CHICKEN NIKUMAN
|$8.00
panko-fried chicken patty / gochujang sauce / pickled daikon / negi
|BRUSSELS SPROUTS
|$7.00
fried brussels sprouts / yuzu miso vinaigrette / beets / mint / fried shallots / pickled fresno peppers / vegan / gf
|YASAI
|$11.00
Yasai
vegan broth / tofu / roasted tomato / mushrooms / fried shallots / negi / vegan / (gf noodles available)
Elk Valley Brewing Co
1210 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Tenkiller Pilsner - 6pk
|$11.00
A crisp and refreshing German-American pilsner, with a light floral hop profile. Brewed with pilsner malt, 6-row barley, flaked corn, and American hops.
|Magic Juice Double IPA - 4pk
|$11.50
North East Style Double IPA with Idaho 7, Mosaic and Comet hops. Super juicy, with strong citrus and just a light touch of bitter heat. Hazy through and through.
|Firefly Crew - 6pk
|$11.00
An easy-drinking witbier, brewed with coriander and lemon peel.
Stitch Cafe
835 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Tots
|$2.95
texi-tots with house queso
|Bam! Bam!
|$4.50
fruity pebbles dough, strawberry filling, cereal milk icing
|Americano
|$3.50
Espresso and water for the win.
Gogi Go!
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Stubborn Soda
|$1.95
16oz from our Stubborn Soda Fountain
|2-Protein Combo
Choose 2 item choices in your bowl
|Mandoo
A side order of our Mandoo!
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
4 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Flaming Turtle SM
|$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
|Chocolate Fondue Wafers
|$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
|MP House Salad
|$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
Neon
1742 NW 16th St., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Iced Tiramisu
|$6.50
Whole Milk, Amaretto, Vanilla, White Chocolate Syrup, Neon Cream
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$7.00
Jalapeno tortilla, cheese eggs, salsa verde, jalapeno cheddar chips, cilantro crema, pickled sweet pepper,
|Blackberries & Cream Cold Brew
|$6.50
Whole Milk, Vanilla, Blackberry Neon Cream
PIZZA • BURRITOS
Birra Birra Craft Pizzeria
West Memorial Road, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)
|$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)
|$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|Pumpkin Pie
|$22.00
ICE CREAM • WAFFLES
Press Waffle Co. @ The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails
308 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Full House
|$8.00
Fresh cut strawberries, Nutella, cookie butter, and house made whipped cream on our golden Liege waffle.
|Full Cristo
|$8.00
Waffle sandwich with smoked turkey, blackforest ham, melty white American cheese, and blackberry jam.
|Full Elvis
|$8.00
Fresh sliced bananas, bacon crumble, peanut butter, and honey on our golden Liege waffle.
Chalk
1324 W. Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$12.00
Seared ham and smoked pulled pork topped with white cheddar, pickles & mustard. Served on Cuban bread.
|Pimento Cheese Crab Wontons
|$11.00
6 fried wontons with house-made pimento cheese mixed with lump crab meat served with a hot honey
|B.Y.O. Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef patty with your choice of toppings. As simple or complex as you like.
MA DER LAO KITCHEN
1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|FRIED CHICKEN (cheun gai)
|$10.00
chicken leg quarter pieces
|STICKY RICE (khao niew)
|$4.00
steamed glutenous rice. It’s your vessel to scoop up other dishes. Eat with your hands. Don’t be shy
|BEEF JERKY
|$7.00
lemongrass marinated beef sirloin, dehydrated and fried to order.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado
|$7.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Served Hot or Cold
|Mile High Club
|$7.25
Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion, Piled a Mile High! Served Hot or Cold
|Pizza Bagel
|$4.50
Served Opened Faced with Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Add Ham or Pepperoni for $1.49
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Earl's Rib Palace
5508 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|SUPER LOADED POTATO
|$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
|SIDES
Individual Sides
|BIG EARL
|$18.00
Two-meat combo
Bee Healthy Cafe
20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Elvis
|$4.99
peanut butter, banana, milk,
chocolate whey protein, honey
|Chicken & Smoked Gouda
Grilled chicken, natural smoked gouda, cilantro, onions, grill sauce
works best as a melt!
|Wild Alaskan Salmon
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City
|Popular items
|Habenero Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed full with Chihuahua cheese, tequila lime chicken, roasted garlic aioli, mango habenero sauce and diced red onions
|Fajita Quesadilla Dinner
|$13.95
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed with fajita chicken or fajita beef, mango habenero salsa, roasted garlic aioli sauce, chihuahua cheese and red onions. topped with queso fresco and fresh cilantro. served with pico de gallo, sour cream, latin rice, black beans, and chips and salsa
|Barbacoa Plate
|$12.99
three street tacos - steamed white corn taqueria tortillas topped with barbacoa beef, pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Earl's Rib Palace
4414 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|THE "BIG EARL" SANDWICH
|$12.00
Two meat combo.
|SIDES
Individual Sides
|BIG EARL
|$18.00
Two-meat combo
Bee Healthy Cafe
2300 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
|Spicy Club
|$9.99
black forest ham,
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon,
pepper jack, tomatoes, onions,
spinach, chipotle mayo
|Terlingua
|$8.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack,
tomatoes, romaine,
chipotle mayo
Chick N Beer
715 NW 23rd St., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Trad Fries
|$2.25
|Extra Ranch
|$0.50
|Hot Fries
|$2.75
Collective - Okie Pokie
308 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Aloha Bowl
|$12.00
Aloha Bowl is a more traditional poke bowl. The toppings are mixed in with your sauce and protein. It comes with:
White Rice
2 scoops of Ahi Tuna
Mixed with Soy Sauce & Sesame Oil
Toppings include Scallions, Red Onions, Sesame seeds, and Cucumbers
Additional charge for any extras selected
|Red Rock Canyon
|$12.00
Red Rock Canyon comes with:
White Rice
2 scoops of crawfish
Mixed with Togarashi sauce & Spicy Mayo
Toppings include Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, Togarashi Powder, & Panko
Additional charge for any extras selected.
|Cowboy Poke
|$12.00
Cowboy Poke comes with:
White Rice
2 scoops of Shrimp
Mixed with Spicy Mayo & Shallot Cream Cheese, & drizzle of Sriracha
Toppings include Guacamole, Crab mix, Cucumbers, and Panko
Additional charges for any extras selected.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New State Burgers & Spirits
1705 NW 16th Street, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Brussels
|$4.00
|Fries
|$3.00
|Cheese Tots
|$5.00
TAPAS
Bar Cicchetti
121 NE 2nd Street, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Pork Bocadillos
|$12.00
garlic aioli, caramelized onion, american cheese, heirloom tomato, house-made pickle, shredded lettuce
|Blackened Chicken Alfredo
|$21.00
house made pappardelle, parmesan cream, shaved parmesan
|Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
|$9.00
pecan praline, bourbon sauce, currants, vanilla gelato
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hutch on Avondale
6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills
|Popular items
|Sm. Hutch Salad
|$5.00
Bibb, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Champagne Vinaigrette or Ranch
Gluten-Free Item
|Steak Frites
|$54.00
16 oz Ribeye, Garlic Butter, & Yukon Frites
*Gluten Free Item
|Cheeseburger
|$18.00
8oz. All-Natural Black Angus Patty, Smoked Onions, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato
Earl's Rib Palace
216 Johnny Bench Drive, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|SIDES
Individual Sides
|RIB DINNER
|$17.00
Dry-rubbed & slow hickory smoked
|THE "BIG EARL" SANDWICH
|$12.00
Two meat combo.
Hatch Auto Alley
1101 N BROADWAY AVE., OKLAHOMA CITY
|Popular items
|5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)
|$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)
|$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|Pumpkin Pie
|$22.00
Bee Healthy Cafe
825 Research Parkway, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|California
|$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
|Spicy Club
|$9.99
black forest ham,
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon,
pepper jack, tomatoes, onions,
spinach, chipotle mayo
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo