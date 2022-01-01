Oklahoma City restaurants you'll love

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Oklahoma City restaurants

Cajun Corner Uptown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Cajun Corner Uptown

312 NW 23rd Street, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.6 (5576 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Egg Rolls$4.49
Blackened Chicken Tenders$8.49
Loaded Shrimp Fries$8.99
More about Cajun Corner Uptown
Red Rooster image

 

Red Rooster

3100 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
Stone Delicious IPA beer-battered Swai
house tartar sauce & malt vinegar
House chips (fried potatoes)
Fingerlings
crispy & smashed fingerling potatoes, sea salt, garlic aioli - GF
Vegan option sub for Basil Aioli
BLT$14.00
sourdough, tomatoes, greens, basil aioli, bacon
More about Red Rooster
Sushi Neko image

 

Sushi Neko

4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$6.00
green soybeans boiled perfectly with light salt
California Roll$6.50
Avocado, cucumber, crab salad Outside: sesame seeds.
Neko Fries$8.00
Neko's Famous Fries tossed with jalapenos and Japanese pepper. Drizzled with sweet caramelized soy sauce. Served with a house made sweet wasabi aioli dipping sauce.
More about Sushi Neko
Osteria Nichols Hills image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Osteria Nichols Hills

6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.5 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" Meatball Pizza$18.00
fresh mozzarella, red peppers, shallots, pepperoncini, tomato sugo
14" Vegetable Pizza$20.00
basil pesto, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red peppers, artichoke hearts, goat cheese
14" Tartufi Pizza$19.00
wild mushroom, fontina, roasted garlic, black truffle crème sauce, truffle oil
More about Osteria Nichols Hills
Social Capital image

TACOS • GRILL

Social Capital

517 S Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.7 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
$150 Event Fee$150.00
$50 Event Deposit$50.00
$250 Event Fee$250.00
More about Social Capital
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen image

 

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen

301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Cardini$11.50
beef tenderloin, caesar salad, on grilled sourdough
The BEC$6.00
slab bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, american cheese, on everything focaccia
The Giovanni$9.00
soppressata, mortadella, capicola, proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, smoked provolone, cherry pepper, red onion, tomato, mayo & dijon on salted foccacia
More about Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
Goro Ramen image

 

Goro Ramen

3000 Paseo, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN NIKUMAN$8.00
panko-fried chicken patty / gochujang sauce / pickled daikon / negi
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$7.00
fried brussels sprouts / yuzu miso vinaigrette / beets / mint / fried shallots / pickled fresno peppers / vegan / gf
YASAI$11.00
Yasai
vegan broth / tofu / roasted tomato / mushrooms / fried shallots / negi / vegan / (gf noodles available)
More about Goro Ramen
Elk Valley Brewing Co image

 

Elk Valley Brewing Co

1210 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tenkiller Pilsner - 6pk$11.00
A crisp and refreshing German-American pilsner, with a light floral hop profile. Brewed with pilsner malt, 6-row barley, flaked corn, and American hops.
Magic Juice Double IPA - 4pk$11.50
North East Style Double IPA with Idaho 7, Mosaic and Comet hops. Super juicy, with strong citrus and just a light touch of bitter heat. Hazy through and through.
Firefly Crew - 6pk$11.00
An easy-drinking witbier, brewed with coriander and lemon peel.
More about Elk Valley Brewing Co
Stitch Cafe image

 

Stitch Cafe

835 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tots$2.95
texi-tots with house queso
Bam! Bam!$4.50
fruity pebbles dough, strawberry filling, cereal milk icing
Americano$3.50
Espresso and water for the win.
More about Stitch Cafe
Gogi Go! image

 

Gogi Go!

1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stubborn Soda$1.95
16oz from our Stubborn Soda Fountain
2-Protein Combo
Choose 2 item choices in your bowl
Mandoo
A side order of our Mandoo!
More about Gogi Go!
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

4 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.6 (3074 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
MP House Salad$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
More about The Melting Pot
Neon image

 

Neon

1742 NW 16th St., Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Tiramisu$6.50
Whole Milk, Amaretto, Vanilla, White Chocolate Syrup, Neon Cream
BREAKFAST BURRITO$7.00
Jalapeno tortilla, cheese eggs, salsa verde, jalapeno cheddar chips, cilantro crema, pickled sweet pepper,
Blackberries & Cream Cold Brew$6.50
Whole Milk, Vanilla, Blackberry Neon Cream
More about Neon
Birra Birra Craft Pizzeria image

PIZZA • BURRITOS

Birra Birra Craft Pizzeria

West Memorial Road, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.2 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
Pumpkin Pie$22.00
More about Birra Birra Craft Pizzeria
Press Waffle Co. @ The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails image

ICE CREAM • WAFFLES

Press Waffle Co. @ The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails

308 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.6 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full House$8.00
Fresh cut strawberries, Nutella, cookie butter, and house made whipped cream on our golden Liege waffle.
Full Cristo$8.00
Waffle sandwich with smoked turkey, blackforest ham, melty white American cheese, and blackberry jam.
Full Elvis$8.00
Fresh sliced bananas, bacon crumble, peanut butter, and honey on our golden Liege waffle.
More about Press Waffle Co. @ The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails
Chalk image

 

Chalk

1324 W. Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban$12.00
Seared ham and smoked pulled pork topped with white cheddar, pickles & mustard. Served on Cuban bread.
Pimento Cheese Crab Wontons$11.00
6 fried wontons with house-made pimento cheese mixed with lump crab meat served with a hot honey
B.Y.O. Burger$12.00
Angus beef patty with your choice of toppings. As simple or complex as you like.
More about Chalk
MA DER LAO KITCHEN image

 

MA DER LAO KITCHEN

1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN (cheun gai)$10.00
chicken leg quarter pieces
STICKY RICE (khao niew)$4.00
steamed glutenous rice. It’s your vessel to scoop up other dishes. Eat with your hands. Don’t be shy
BEEF JERKY$7.00
lemongrass marinated beef sirloin, dehydrated and fried to order.
More about MA DER LAO KITCHEN
Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.1 (144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado$7.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Served Hot or Cold
Mile High Club$7.25
Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion, Piled a Mile High! Served Hot or Cold
Pizza Bagel$4.50
Served Opened Faced with Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Add Ham or Pepperoni for $1.49
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
Earl's Rib Palace image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Earl's Rib Palace

5508 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (1536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SUPER LOADED POTATO$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
SIDES
Individual Sides
BIG EARL$18.00
Two-meat combo
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Elvis$4.99
peanut butter, banana, milk,
chocolate whey protein, honey
Chicken & Smoked Gouda
Grilled chicken, natural smoked gouda, cilantro, onions, grill sauce
works best as a melt!
Wild Alaskan Salmon
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill image

 

Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill

100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Habenero Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed full with Chihuahua cheese, tequila lime chicken, roasted garlic aioli, mango habenero sauce and diced red onions
Fajita Quesadilla Dinner$13.95
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed with fajita chicken or fajita beef, mango habenero salsa, roasted garlic aioli sauce, chihuahua cheese and red onions. topped with queso fresco and fresh cilantro. served with pico de gallo, sour cream, latin rice, black beans, and chips and salsa
Barbacoa Plate$12.99
three street tacos - steamed white corn taqueria tortillas topped with barbacoa beef, pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice
More about Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
Earl's Rib Palace image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Earl's Rib Palace

4414 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE "BIG EARL" SANDWICH$12.00
Two meat combo.
SIDES
Individual Sides
BIG EARL$18.00
Two-meat combo
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

2300 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
Spicy Club$9.99
black forest ham,
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon,
pepper jack, tomatoes, onions,
spinach, chipotle mayo
Terlingua$8.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack,
tomatoes, romaine,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Chick N Beer image

 

Chick N Beer

715 NW 23rd St., Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Trad Fries$2.25
Extra Ranch$0.50
Hot Fries$2.75
More about Chick N Beer
Collective - Okie Pokie image

 

Collective - Okie Pokie

308 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Aloha Bowl$12.00
Aloha Bowl is a more traditional poke bowl. The toppings are mixed in with your sauce and protein. It comes with:
White Rice
2 scoops of Ahi Tuna
Mixed with Soy Sauce & Sesame Oil
Toppings include Scallions, Red Onions, Sesame seeds, and Cucumbers
Additional charge for any extras selected
Red Rock Canyon$12.00
Red Rock Canyon comes with:
White Rice
2 scoops of crawfish
Mixed with Togarashi sauce & Spicy Mayo
Toppings include Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, Togarashi Powder, & Panko
Additional charge for any extras selected.
Cowboy Poke$12.00
Cowboy Poke comes with:
White Rice
2 scoops of Shrimp
Mixed with Spicy Mayo & Shallot Cream Cheese, & drizzle of Sriracha
Toppings include Guacamole, Crab mix, Cucumbers, and Panko
Additional charges for any extras selected.
More about Collective - Okie Pokie
New State Burgers & Spirits image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New State Burgers & Spirits

1705 NW 16th Street, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.6 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brussels$4.00
Fries$3.00
Cheese Tots$5.00
More about New State Burgers & Spirits
Bar Cicchetti image

TAPAS

Bar Cicchetti

121 NE 2nd Street, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (330 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Bocadillos$12.00
garlic aioli, caramelized onion, american cheese, heirloom tomato, house-made pickle, shredded lettuce
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$21.00
house made pappardelle, parmesan cream, shaved parmesan
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding$9.00
pecan praline, bourbon sauce, currants, vanilla gelato
More about Bar Cicchetti
The Hutch on Avondale image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hutch on Avondale

6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.6 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm. Hutch Salad$5.00
Bibb, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Champagne Vinaigrette or Ranch
Gluten-Free Item
Steak Frites$54.00
16 oz Ribeye, Garlic Butter, & Yukon Frites
*Gluten Free Item
Cheeseburger$18.00
8oz. All-Natural Black Angus Patty, Smoked Onions, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato
More about The Hutch on Avondale
Earl's Rib Palace image

 

Earl's Rib Palace

216 Johnny Bench Drive, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SIDES
Individual Sides
RIB DINNER$17.00
Dry-rubbed & slow hickory smoked
THE "BIG EARL" SANDWICH$12.00
Two meat combo.
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Hatch Auto Alley image

 

Hatch Auto Alley

1101 N BROADWAY AVE., OKLAHOMA CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
Pumpkin Pie$22.00
More about Hatch Auto Alley
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

825 Research Parkway, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
Spicy Club$9.99
black forest ham,
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon,
pepper jack, tomatoes, onions,
spinach, chipotle mayo
Spicy Black Bean Burger$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Brisket

Quesadillas

Fried Rice

Black Bean Burgers

Salmon

Pies

Prime Ribs

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston